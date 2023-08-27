Pictures of the week

Pictures of the week: 7 best images clicked across the world

Moneycontrol News August 27, 2023

Off-white Section Separator

A picture taken on August 22, 2023 shows lightning over Mecca’s clock tower in Saudi Arabia. Fierce storms closed schools on August 23 the desert kingdom’s Mecca region, home to the holy Grand Mosque which was lashed by heavy rains and wind overnight, witnesses said.

Off-white Section Separator

Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane drops water over a house during a wildfire spreading in Acharnes, north of Athens, on August 23, 2023. Greek firefighters on August 23, 2023 struggled to contain uncontrolled fires throughout the country for a fifth day, several of them bordering an acrid, smoke-filled Athens.

Off-white Section Separator

A woman wearing traditional Ukrainian clothes poses for photographs in front of a destroyed Russian armored military vehicle displayed in main street Khreshchatyk Street on Ukraine’s Independence Day in Kyiv, on August 24, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Off-white Section Separator

A volunteer carries an icon from a burning monastery as a wildfire spreads in Acharnes, north of Athens, on August 23, 2023. Greek firefighters on August 23, 2023 struggled to contain uncontrolled fires throughout the country for a fifth day, several of them bordering an acrid, smoke-filled Athens.

Off-white Section Separator

Inmates remain in a cell at the Counter-Terrorism Confinement Centre (CECOT) mega-prison, where hundreds of members of the MS-13 and 18 Street gangs are being held, during a humanitarian visit organized by the presidential commissioner for human rights and freedom of expression, Colombian Andrés Guzman Caballero, in Tecoluca, 74 km southeast of San Salvador, on August 21, 2023.

Off-white Section Separator

Tourists hold umbrellas as they visit the Taj Mahal amid heavy rainfall in Agra on August 22, 2023.

Off-white Section Separator

Helicopters fly over as wildfire rages near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 21, 2023. The European Union announced it was deploying two Cyprus-based fire-fighting aircraft and a Romanian fire-fighting team via the bloc’s civil protection mechanism, as wildfires rage uncontrolled in Greece for a third day.

Next: Raksha Bandhan 2023: 3-course vegetarian meal for family
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More