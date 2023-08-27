Pictures of the week

Moneycontrol News August 27, 2023
A picture taken on August 22, 2023 shows lightning over Mecca’s clock tower in Saudi Arabia. Fierce storms closed schools on August 23 the desert kingdom’s Mecca region, home to the holy Grand Mosque which was lashed by heavy rains and wind overnight, witnesses said.
Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane drops water over a house during a wildfire spreading in Acharnes, north of Athens, on August 23, 2023. Greek firefighters on August 23, 2023 struggled to contain uncontrolled fires throughout the country for a fifth day, several of them bordering an acrid, smoke-filled Athens.
A woman wearing traditional Ukrainian clothes poses for photographs in front of a destroyed Russian armored military vehicle displayed in main street Khreshchatyk Street on Ukraine’s Independence Day in Kyiv, on August 24, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A volunteer carries an icon from a burning monastery as a wildfire spreads in Acharnes, north of Athens, on August 23, 2023. Greek firefighters on August 23, 2023 struggled to contain uncontrolled fires throughout the country for a fifth day, several of them bordering an acrid, smoke-filled Athens.
Inmates remain in a cell at the Counter-Terrorism Confinement Centre (CECOT) mega-prison, where hundreds of members of the MS-13 and 18 Street gangs are being held, during a humanitarian visit organized by the presidential commissioner for human rights and freedom of expression, Colombian Andrés Guzman Caballero, in Tecoluca, 74 km southeast of San Salvador, on August 21, 2023.
Tourists hold umbrellas as they visit the Taj Mahal amid heavy rainfall in Agra on August 22, 2023.
Helicopters fly over as wildfire rages near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 21, 2023. The European Union announced it was deploying two Cyprus-based fire-fighting aircraft and a Romanian fire-fighting team via the bloc’s civil protection mechanism, as wildfires rage uncontrolled in Greece for a third day.