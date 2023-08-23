6 most-stolen luxury watches

Most-stolen luxury watches

Over 80,000 luxury watches worth total of £1bn stolen or missing, according to data compiled by The Watch Register. Take a look at the most-stolen luxury watches of 2022.

ROLEX

44% of the stolen watches in 2022 were Rolexes.

OMEGA

Claiming the second spot, Omega wristwatches accounted for 7% of stolen luxury timepieces.

Breitling

Omega is followed by Swiss watchmaker Breitling which accounts for 6% of the most-stolen luxury watches.

Tag Heuer

At the fourth spot is Tag Heuer, also a Swiss brand, with 5% of the stolen high-end watches.

Cartier

French luxury goods conglomerate Cartier is at the fourth sport with 4% of the stolen watches.

PATEK PHILIPPE

3% of the world’s most-stolen luxury watches are Patek Philippe’s pieces, according to the database.

