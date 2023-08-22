6 different names for sugar 

Moneycontrol News August 22, 2023
There are over 61 different names for sugar according to WebMD. And it is important to understand what kind of sugar or how much of it are you eating.
Glucose is a type of sugar that our bodies use as fuel. It is also the most common type of sugar found in plants.
Fructose is naturally found in fruits, honey and some root vegetables. It is the sweetest of all and can only be metabolized by the liver.
Galactose is the third common monosaccharide (simplest form of sugar). It is made up of the same elements as glucose, but they are arranged differently.
Sucrose is made of one part of glucose and one part of fructose. It is usually made from sugarcane. Your regular sugar is sucrose.
Maltose is made of two glucose molecules bound together. It’s found in sprouted grains. Grains produce it when they break down starch to sprout.
Lactose is the sugar naturally found in milk and dairy products. It is made up of glucose and galactose.
There are other names for sugar that are used by food manufacturers namely: Agave nectar, fruit juice concentrate, brown sugar, malt syrup, molasses, cane sugar etc.
The bottom line is that your body digests all sugar in the same way. The difference is just that natural sugars are present with other nutrients and fibre. Whereas, added sugars don’t have any health benefits.