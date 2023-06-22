ITR Filing: What To Check In Your Form-16

THINGS TO CHECK IN YOUR FORM-16 WHILE FILING ITR
By Priyanka Roshan | Jun 22, 2023
It is that time of the year and here is what you should check for in your Form 16 before filing income tax returns (ITRs).
(Video Source: Pexels)
The Form 16 is a pre-filled document issued by an employer that summarises salary income, tax deductions and tax deducted at source (TDS) information.
Make sure your name, Permanent Account Number (PAN) and other personal information is correct.
PAN INFORMATION
Make sure the TDS amount deducted by your employer matches the amount reported on the form.
TAX DEDUCTED AT SOURCE
Verify the salary breakup in the Form 16. Make sure components like basic salary, benefits and deductions are correct.
SALARY INCOME
(Video Source: Pexels)
Check that your taxable income & deductions are calculated correctly, including deductions under Section 80C, 80D, etc.
TAXABLE INCOME & DEDUCTIONS
(Video Source: Pexels)
Check that exemptions and reliefs such as House Rent Allowance & Leave Travel Allowance are listed in the form.
EXEMPTIONS & RELIEFS
(Video Source: Pexels)
If you changed jobs during the financial year, make sure your previous employment details are correct shown.
PREVIOUS EMPLOYMENT DETAILS
(Video Source: Pexels)
Make sure the Form 16 is digitally signed by your employer, to confirm the authenticity of the document.
DIGITAL SIGNATURE
Verify the Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number provide by your employer
TAX DEDUCTION ACCOUNT NUMBER
(Video Source: Pexels)