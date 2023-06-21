AI-Generated Images of Adipurush’s Characters Amaze The Internet

AI-Generated Images of Adipurush’s Characters Amaze The Internet

(Image: Instagram/SK MD Abu Sahid)

By Moneycontrol News, Jun 21, 2023

The film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has been surrounded by several controversies since its release on June 16.

(Image: IMDB)

The film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has been surrounded by several controversies since its release on June 16.

(Image: IMDB)

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu epic “Ramayana” and features Prabhas in the role of Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, Ravana.

(Image: Instagram/SK MD Abu Sahid)

Amid the controversy, an AI artist named Sahid has caught the attention of netizens by imaginatively recreating the main characters from Adipurush in an alternate universe.

(Image: Instagram/SK MD Abu Sahid)

Sahid, an artificial intelligence enthusiast, has utilized his skills to create unique and creative interpretations of the film’s characters.

(Image: Instagram/SK MD Abu Sahid)

These artistic reimagination has resonated with the online community, who have appreciated his talent.

(Image: Instagram/SK MD Abu Sahid)

The alternative universe designs have sparked discussions and conversations, offering fans a new way to engage with the film.

(Image: Instagram/SK MD Abu Sahid)

These imaginative creations offer fans a glimpse into what could have been and ignite their imaginations further.

(Image: Instagram/SK MD Abu Sahid)

Next: 6 Healthy Drinks And Juices To Help You Stay Hydrated
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More