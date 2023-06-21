6 Healthy Drinks And Juices To Help You Stay Hydrated

SIX HEALTHY dRINKS THAT CAN hELP YOU STAY HYDRATED
By Moneycontrol News, Jun 21, 2023
When it comes to dehydration, it’s important to replenish lost fluids and electrolytes.
While water is typically the best choice for rehydration, certain drinks and juices can provide additional benefits. Here are some options:
COCONUT WATER
It contains natural electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, making it an excellent choice for rehydration.
WATERMELON JUICE
Watermelon has a high water content & contains electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, making it refreshing and hydrating.
CUCUMBER WATER
Infusing water with cucumber slices adds a subtle flavor and can help with hydration due to cucumber’s high water content.
ALOE VERA JUICE
It has a soothing effect on the digestive system and can aid in rehydration.
HERBAL TEAS
Certain herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, or ginger tea can help with hydration.
It’s important to note that while some juices may help with hydration, they can also be high in natural sugars. Always opt for juices without added sugars.