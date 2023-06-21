International Yoga Day Celebrations Across The World

INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY 2023: GLIMPSE OF CELEBRATIONS ACROSS WORLD
By Moneycontrol News | June 21, 2023
World celebrates the 9th International Yoga Day on June 21, 2023. This year’s theme is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ which means Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of ‘one world-one family’.
(Image: AP)
President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to all on International Day of Yoga.
(Image: Twitter/ Rashtrapati Bhavan)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined hundreds of Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant to participate in the yoga celebrations.
(Image: Twitter/ rajnathsingh)
People perform yoga in front of Taj Hotel, during International Yoga Day in Mumbai.
(Image: Reuters)
Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami leads International Day of Yoga celebrations at Trafalgar Square, in London.
(Image: PTI)
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel take part in a yoga session at India-Pakistan Wagah border post about 35kms from Amritsar.
(Image: AFP)
Indian Army personnel perform yoga at the world’s highest saltwater lake, Pangong Tso Lake, Ladakh.
(Image: ANI)
Indian Army personnel perform yoga in Sikkim to mark the 9th International Yoga Day.
(Image: ANI)
Indian Army personnel performs yoga in Arunachal Pradesh to mark the celebration of International Yoga Day 2023.
(Image: Indian Army/ANI)
Over 1 lakh people performed Yoga with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in Surat.
(Image: Twitter/@Bhupendrapbjp)
Nepal police personnel perform yoga during at the National Police Academy in Kathmandu, Nepal.
(Image: Reuters)
People perform Yoga on the International Day of Yoga in Batu Caves, Selangor, Malaysia.
(Image: Reuters)
Some 650 people gather to practice yoga on the grounds of Tsukiji Honganji Temple in Tokyo.
(Image: AFP)