IndiGo’s Places Historic Order For 500 Airbus

IndiGo’s Historic 500 Aircraft Order
By Moneycontrol News | June 20, 2023
Here’s Other Largest Commercial Aircraft Deals
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo recently created history in the commercial aviation sector by placing an extraordinary order for 500 Airbus aircraft, making it the largest-ever order for the manufacturer from an airline.
The order, which was announced at the Paris Air Show, includes a mix of A320 neo, A321 neo, and A321 XLR aircraft, which will enable IndiGo to cater to various route requirements.
This significant investment, valued at $50 billion at list prices, is expected to fuel IndiGo’s expansion plans and reinforce its position as a dominant player in the industry.
The negotiated pricing is typically significantly lower than the list prices, making the total expenditure considerably less than the stated figure.
IndiGo’s newly ordered aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between 2030 and 2035.
The recent order of 500 aircraft brings the total number of IndiGo’s Airbus orders to a massive 1,330 aircraft. Let’s take a look at some of the largest plane orders by size.
2011
American Airlines’ order for 460 single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 260 Airbus A320 and 200 Boeing 737, at a catalog price of $38 billion was indeed a significant deal.
2019
IndiGo placed a firm order for 300 Airbus A320neo jets at a catalog price of $33 billion. This significant order was a testament to IndiGo’s ambitious growth plans.
2022
Four Chinese airlines — Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, & Shenzhen Airlines — made significant simultaneous orders for a total of 292 Airbus A320neo aircraft, at a value of $37 billion at list prices.
2021
United Airlines placed an order for 270 medium-haul aircraft. The order includes 200 Boeing 737 MAX and 70 Airbus A321neo aircraft, with a total catalog price of $35.4 billion.
2011
Lion Air placed a significant order for 230 Boeing 737 aircraft, which was valued at $21.7 billion.