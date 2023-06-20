Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 begins in Ahmedabad

Annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath Begins in Ahmedabad
By Moneycontrol News | June 20, 2023
The famous annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra has begun in Ahmedabad on June 20 amid tight security, with hundreds of thousands of devotees lining the 18-km route to catch of the glimpse of the deity.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel performed “Pahind Vidhi” at the Jagannath temple ahead of the flagging off the Yatra. Pahind Vidhi is a symbolic cleaning of the way for the chariots using a golden broom to begin the yatra.
Idols of Lord Jagannath, his older brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra were installed on chariots which began the yatra from the 400-year-old Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad.
The ‘Rath Yatra’ in Ahmedabad is considered to be the second biggest in the country after the Puri Jagannath yatra.
The yatra, which is a Hindu festival celebrated across the world, is associated with Lord Jagannath at Kshetra Puri Dham in Odisha.
It is celebrated on the second day of the two-week-long Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar. Its history is depicted in the Hindu sacred texts such as Padma Purana, Brahma Purana & Skanda Purana.
It is believed that on this day, Lord Jagannath along with Subhadra and Balabhadra went to Gundicha Temple via the home of his maternal aunt.
The day is now celebrated every year with a yatra where Lord’s idol is seated on the chariot along with his two siblings.
The devotees can watch the Jagannath Rath Yatra Live on DD-Bharati, DD-Odia and other Doordarshan channels.