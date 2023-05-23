Indians at Cannes: a starry affair
By Moneycontrol Trends May 23, 2023
Actor Mouni Roy made her Cannes Film Festival debut this year.
Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta became the first entrepreneur from India to walk the Cannes red carpet with his wife Priya Dagar.
Urvashi Rautela turned heads in a green ensemble at Cannes.
YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia aka ‘Beer Biceps’ also made his Cannes debut.
Sunny Leone, starring in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’, said the tickets to the film were sold out in minutes.
Content creator Ruhee Dosani made her Cannes debut this year.