7 players with most centuries in IPL history
By Monyecontrol news May 22, 2023
Virat Kohli (7)
Kohli broke the record for most IPL hundreds with his latest century against Gujarat Titans.
Chris Gayle (6)
In 142 IPL matches, Gayle scored six centuries with a best score of 175 in 2013.
Jos Buttler (5)
Buttler, who debuted in the IPL in 2016 has made five hundreds in 96 matches.
KL Rahul (4)
Rahul, who scored most runs in IPL 2020, has scored four hundreds in his IPL career.
David Warner (4)
Warner, who won the IPL with SRH in 2016, has made four IPL centuries in 176 matches.
Shane Watson (4)
Watson, who won the IPL with RR and CSK, also made four hundreds in his career.
AB de Villiers (3)
One of the greatest ever IPL players, de Villiers made three centuries during his career.