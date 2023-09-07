India to host G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam: All about the venue
G20 Summit: Things to know about Bharat Mandapam
Moneycontrol News, Sept 7, 2023
The Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, will host the G20 summit from September 9-10.
Built on a 123-acre site, the Bharat Mandapam includes 12 exhibition halls and a state-of-the-art convention centre that can accommodate 7,000 people in a multipurpose hall.
In front of the Bharat Mandapam, the world’s largest Nataraja statue made of ‘Ashtadhatu’ (eight metals) has been erected.
The statue is 27 feet tall and weighs around 20 tons which has been made from lost wax technique.
Bharat Mandapam is inspired by the ‘Anubhav Mandapam’ of Bhagwan Basaveshwara.
The shape of the building is derived from the shankha (conch shell), and the various walls and facades of the convention centre depict various elements of traditional Indian art and culture.
The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) ‘Bharat Mandapam’ was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 this year.
The IECC complex is one of the best exhibition and convention centres in the world.
The architectural design of the convention centre is inspired by Indian traditions and shows India’s confidence and belief in its past, while incorporating modern facilities and lifestyles.
The building features facilities such as a 5G-enabled, fully Wi-Fi enabled campus, 10G intranet connectivity, advanced AV systems with giant video walls, and more.
The IECC complex has seven exhibition halls, each of which serves as a versatile space for hosting exhibitions, trade shows and business events.
The magnificent International Exhibition and Convention Centre in the heart of the capital will open its doors to the general public after the event.
An eight-hectare public plaza with fountains and a food court in front of the convention centre will be open to the public as a ticketed recreation area.
