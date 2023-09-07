Stress relief: Try these 10 effective methods to relieve stress
10 effective methods to manage & relieve stress
By Priyanka Roshan, Sept 7, 2023
Practice deep breathing
Deep breathing can reduce the production of stress hormones & promote relaxation.
Exercise regularly
Physical activity is an excellent stress reliever. It releases endorphins, which are natural mood elevators.
Meditation
These practices can help you stay present & reduce anxiety.
Create a routine
A structured daily routine can provide a sense of control, reducing stress & anxiety.
Get enough sleep
Lack of sleep can increase stress levels. Quality sleep is essential to give your body & mind time to recover.
healthy diet
A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, & lean proteins can support your physical & mental health.
Limit stimulants & alcohol
Excessive caffeine or alcohol consumption can increase stress & anxiety.
Stay connected
Maintain social connections with friends & family. Sharing your stressful situations with someone can be comforting.
Limit Screen Time
Reduce the amount of time spent on screens, as excessive exposure to negative information can increase stress.
try your hobbies
Engage in activities you enjoy. Hobbies & relaxation techniques can be an outlet for stress.
Next:
India to be renamed Bharat? 10 countries that changed their name
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More