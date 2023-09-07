Stress relief: Try these 10 effective methods to relieve stress

10 effective methods to manage & relieve stress

By Priyanka Roshan, Sept 7, 2023

Practice deep breathing

Deep breathing can reduce the production of stress hormones & promote relaxation.

Exercise regularly

Physical activity is an excellent stress reliever. It releases endorphins, which are natural mood elevators.

Meditation

These practices can help you stay present & reduce anxiety.

Create a routine

A structured daily routine can provide a sense of control, reducing stress & anxiety.

Get enough sleep

Lack of sleep can increase stress levels. Quality sleep is essential to give your body & mind time to recover.

healthy diet

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, & lean proteins can support your physical & mental health.

Limit stimulants & alcohol

Excessive caffeine or alcohol consumption can increase stress & anxiety.

Stay connected

Maintain social connections with friends & family. Sharing your stressful situations with someone can be comforting.

Limit Screen Time

Reduce the amount of time spent on screens, as excessive exposure to negative information can increase stress.

try your hobbies

Engage in activities you enjoy. Hobbies & relaxation techniques can be an outlet for stress.
