Independence Day 2023: Key events that led to India’s independence

Independence Day 2023: Some key events that led to India’s independence

Moneycontrol News, Aug 14, 2023

The road to Indian independence was marked by a series of significant events & movements that spanned several decades. August 15, 2023, marks India’s 77th Independence Day. Here are some key events that played a decisive role in India’s path to independence.

First War of Independence 1857

Also known as the Sepoy Mutiny was a significant early challenge to British authority in India. It led to the dissolution of the East India Company. In August, by the Government of India Act 1858, the company’s ruling powers over Indian were transferred to the British Crown.

Formation of the Indian National Congress (INC) 1885

The INC was founded with the aim of giving Indians a greater role in government under British rule. It gradually emerged as an important political platform that advocated for the interests of Indians.

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, 1919

The brutal massacre of hundreds of unarmed civilians by British troops in Amritsar intensified anti-British sentiment & led to increased calls for independence.

Non-cooperation Movement 1920-1922

Led by Mahatma Gandhi, this movement aimed to boycott British facilities, goods, & services as a form of peaceful protest. It had a significant impact on Indian society & the nationalist movement.

Civil Disobedience Movement 1930-1934

Gandhi’s Salt March and the broader Civil Disobedience Movement led to widespread protests, strikes, & nonviolent acts of resistance against British salt taxes & other repressive measures.

Quit India Movement (1942)

Launched by the INC under Gandhi’s leadership, this movement called for an immediate end to British rule. It led to mass arrests & widespread protests & brought the independence movement to a critical juncture.

Mountbatten Plan and Partition, 1947

Lord Mountbatten’s plan proposed the partition of India into two separate states, India & Pakistan, along religious lines. This led to widespread violence & displacement during the partition process.

India’s Independence August 15, 1947

India & Pakistan gained independence from British rule, marking the end of nearly two centuries of colonial rule. Jawaharlal Nehru became the first Prime Minister of India.

