Independence Day 2023: 15 patriotic movies you must watch

India celebrates its 77th Independence Day this year. Here are 15 patriotic movies that you must watch to remember the great sacrifices made by our brave freedom fighters who brought us freedom.
Mother India (1957)
Shaheed (1965)
The film pays tribute to the life & sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, an Indian freedom fighter who, along with Rajguru & Sukhdev, played a pivotal role in the struggle against British colonial rule in India.
Kranti (1981)
Set during the time of British colonial rule in India, this film revolves around a group of freedom fighters who band together against Britishers & fight for India’s independence.
Border (1997)
Sarfarosh (1999)
Lagaan (2001)
The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)
Swades (2004)
Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)
The film is based on the life of Mangal Pandey, a prominent figure in the Indian uprising of 1857, also known as the Sepoy Mutiny or First War of Independence.
Rang De Basanti (2006)
Raazi (2018)
Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, this film tells the story of a young Indian woman who is married into a Pakistani military family as a spy for Indian intelligence.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
Kesari (2019)
The film is based on the true story of the Battle of Saragarhi by a small contingent of Sikh soldiers against an overwhelming superior force during the Tirah Campaign of 1897.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)
