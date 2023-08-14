Independence Day 2023: 15 patriotic movies you must watch

By Priyanka Roshan Aug 14, 2023

India celebrates its 77th Independence Day this year. Here are 15 patriotic movies that you must watch to remember the great sacrifices made by our brave freedom fighters who brought us freedom.

Mother India (1957)

A classic film depicting the resilience of a woman in rural India as she deals with personal challenges & societal problems.

Shaheed (1965)

The film pays tribute to the life & sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, an Indian freedom fighter who, along with Rajguru & Sukhdev, played a pivotal role in the struggle against British colonial rule in India.

Kranti (1981)

Set during the time of British colonial rule in India, this film revolves around a group of freedom fighters who band together against Britishers & fight for India’s independence.

Border (1997)

Based on the 1971 Battle of Longewala in the Indo-Pakistani War, this film shows the courage & determination of Indian soldiers.

Sarfarosh (1999)

This film follows an Indian police officer’s mission to eliminate cross-border terrorism & emphasises the determination to protect the nation.

Lagaan (2001)

Set during the British colonial era, this film follows a group of villagers who challenge British oppression through a game of cricket.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

This film depicts the life and sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, a prominent freedom fighter who played a crucial role in the struggle for independence.

Swades (2004)

A successful scientist (NASA) returns to India and becomes involved in rural development projects to show the importance of contributing to his homeland.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

The film is based on the life of Mangal Pandey, a prominent figure in the Indian uprising of 1857, also known as the Sepoy Mutiny or First War of Independence.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

This film weaves a contemporary story with the past as a group of young people are inspired to honor the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Raazi (2018)

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, this film tells the story of a young Indian woman who is married into a Pakistani military family as a spy for Indian intelligence.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Based on the Indian Army’s real-life surgical strikes in 2016, this film reveals the military’s strategic response to terrorism.

Kesari (2019)

The film is based on the true story of the Battle of Saragarhi by a small contingent of Sikh soldiers against an overwhelming superior force during the Tirah Campaign of 1897.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

A biographical film about Rani Lakshmibai, a prominent figure in the Indian rebellion of 1857 against British rule.

