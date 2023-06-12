Moneycontrol News June 12, 2023
How to make UPI payments through GPay using your credit card
1. Open the Google Pay app on your smartphone. 2. Go to the Settings menu within the app. 3. Tap on “Setup payment method” and select “Add RuPay credit card.”
4. Enter the last six digits, expiry date, and PIN of your RuPay credit card. 5. Tap on “RuPay credit card on UPI” in your profile within the GPay app to activate the card. 6. Select the bank that issued your RuPay credit card.
7. Set a unique UPI PIN for your RuPay credit card. 8. Your RuPay credit card is now ready for UPI payments. 9. At the merchant’s payment interface, choose UPI as the payment option.
10. Enter the UPI ID or scan the QR code provided by the merchant. 11. Confirm the payment amount, enter your UPI PIN, and complete the transaction.
Currently, the feature is available to RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Union Bank of India.