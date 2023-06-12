8 Players with most Grand Slam Singles titles in tennis
By Moneycontrol News June 12, 2023
Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the 2023 French Open Men’s Singles final on Sunday. Here’s a list of tennis players who have won most Grand Slam Singles titles:
One of the all-time greats, Evert won 18 Grand Slams in Singles including 2 Australian Opens, 7 French Opens, 3 Wimbledons and 6 US Open titles.
Chris Evert (18)
Considered “arguably the most dominant tennis player of the 20th century”, Wills won 19 Singles Grand Slam titles that included 4 French Opens, 8 Wimbledons and 7 US Open titles.
Helen Wills (19)
Part of the Big 3 and a legend of the sport, Federer won 20 Grand Slam Singles titles that included 8 Wimbledon titles, 6 Australian Open titles, 5 US Open titles and 1 French Open win in 2009.
Roger Federer (20)
Graff won 22 Singles Grand Slam titles that included 4 Australian Open titles, 6 French Open titles, 7 Wimbledons and 5 US Opens. In 1988, she achieved the Golden Slam of winning all 4 slams and the Olympic Gold.
Steffi Graf (22)
One of the greatest players of all time, Nadal has won 2 Australian Opens, 2 Wimbledons, 4 US Open titles and 14 French Open titles. He also won the Olympic Gold in Singles in Beijing in 2008.
Rafael Nadal (22)
Arguably the greatest player of all-time, Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles in Singles that included 7 Australian Opens, 3 French Opens, 7 Wimbledon titles and 6 US Open titles.
Serena Williams (23)
The youngest among the Big 3, Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam Singles title on Sunday and went past Nadal. He now has 10 Australian Opens, 3 French Opens, 7 Wimbledons and 3 US Open titles.
Novak Djokovic (23)
Court leads the list for most number of Grand Slams won in Singles. She won 11 Australian Open titles, 5 French Opens, 3 Wimbledons and 5 US Opens in her career.
Margaret Court (24)