Home workouts: Lose weight fast with these 5 easy exercises

Moneycontrol News, September 7, 2023
Yoga or basic stretching: Start your day with a revitalising yoga poses such as the Downward Dog, Cobra, and Warrior. These routines can increase your heart rate and metabolism while improving flexibility
This low-impact workout is perfect for beginners and can be easily incorporated into your daily routine. Don’t forget to start your workout with warm up exercises and conclude it with a cool down and stretching routine
Cardio: Cardiovascular workouts are key to fat loss. Activities like jogging in place, jumping jacks, burpees, or high knees can elevate your heart rate and torch calories
Mix and match these exercises for a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session that will leave you sweating and energised
Simple weight training: You don’t need all those massive gym equipment to engage in effective weight training. Dumbbells and resistance bands are enough to do simple strength exercises
You may even use household items like water bottles if you don’t have dumbbells! Incorporate squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks into your routine to build lean muscle mass, increase your metabolism, and enhance fat burning
Dance workout: Dancing is a fun and engaging way to shed unwanted pounds. Put on your favourite music and let loose with dance moves like salsa, hip-hop, or Zumba
Not only will you burn calories, but you’ll also boost your mood and reduce stress. Dancing is a fantastic full-body workout that doesn’t feel like exercise at all
Chair exercises: For those with mobility limitations or limited space, chair workouts offer a great seated option that can still provide an effective fat-burning workout
Simple chair exercises like seated leg lifts, seated marches, and seated twists engage your core and lower body muscles while keeping you stable. These exercises are gentle on the joints and can be a great starting point for beginners