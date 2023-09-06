What to eat, what not to eat: Low-fat diet is good for weight loss

Images: Canva
Moneycontrol News, September 6, 2023
What to eat / What not to eat
Whole grains: Foods like brown rice, whole wheat bread, and oats can aid in stabilising blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes
What you should eat
Lean proteins: Skinless poultry, lean meats, tofu, and legumes provide protein for muscle health while being low in saturated fat
What you should eat
Low-fat dairy: Opt for skimmed or low-fat milk, yoghurt, and cheese as these offer calcium and vitamin D for strong bones, and lower the risk of osteoporosis
What you should eat
Fruits and vegetables: These natural low-fat sources are packed with essential nutrients like vitamin C and potassium, supporting the immune system and heart health
What you should eat
Saturated and trans fats: Avoid fried foods, processed snacks, fatty meats, and full-fat dairy. It will help reduce the risk of elevated cholesterol levels and heart disease
What you shouldn’t eat
Sugary foods: Refrain from consuming excessive sugary drinks, candies, and desserts. Keep a check on these foods to manage your weight and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes
What you shouldn’t eat
Processed foods: Highly processed foods often contain unhealthy fats and excessive sodium, contributing to hypertension, a major factor in heart disease and stroke
What you shouldn’t eat