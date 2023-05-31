How to apply for ITR online

How to file income tax returns online
Moneycontrol news May 31, 2023
Step 3
Click on the ‘e-File’ menu and click ‘Income Tax Return’ link.
Step 4
On Income Tax Return Page: PAN will be auto-populated Select ‘Assessment Year’ Select ‘ITR Form Number’ Select ‘Filing Type’ as ‘Original/Revised Return’ Select ‘Submission Mode’ as ‘Prepare and Submit Online’
Step 7
Choose any one of the following option to verify the Income Tax Return:
– I would like to e-Verify – I would like to e-Verify later within 120 days from date of filing. – I don’t want to e-Verify and would like to send signed ITR-V through normal or speed post to “Centralized Processing Center, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru – 560 500” within 120 days from date of filing.
Step 8
– Click on ‘Preview and Submit’ button, Verify all the data entered in the ITR. – ‘Submit’ the ITR.
Step 9
On choosing ‘I would like to e-Verify’ option, e-Verification can be done through any of the following methods by entering the EVC/OTP when asked for. – EVC generated through bank ATM or Generate EVC option under My Account – Aadhaar OTP – Prevalidated Bank Account – Prevalidated Demat Account
Step 10
The EVC/OTP should be entered within 60 seconds else, the Income Tax Return (ITR) will be auto-submitted. The submitted ITR should be verified later by using ‘My Account > e-Verify Return’ option or by sending signed ITR-V to CPC.