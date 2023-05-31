How to apply for ITR online

How to file  income tax  returns  online

Moneycontrol news May 31, 2023

Step 1

Step 2

Step 3

Click on the ‘e-File’ menu and click ‘Income Tax Return’ link.

Step 4

On Income Tax Return Page: PAN will be auto-populated Select ‘Assessment Year’ Select ‘ITR Form Number’ Select ‘Filing Type’ as ‘Original/Revised Return’ Select ‘Submission Mode’ as ‘Prepare and Submit Online’

Step 5

Step 6

Step 7

Choose any one of the following option to verify the Income Tax Return:

– I would like to e-Verify – I would like to e-Verify later within 120 days from date of filing. – I don’t want to e-Verify and would like to send signed ITR-V through normal or speed post to “Centralized Processing Center, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru – 560 500” within 120 days from date of filing.

Step 8

– Click on ‘Preview and Submit’ button, Verify all the data entered in the ITR. – ‘Submit’ the ITR.

Step 9

On choosing ‘I would like to e-Verify’ option, e-Verification can be done through any of the following methods by entering the EVC/OTP when asked for. – EVC generated through bank ATM or Generate EVC option under My Account – Aadhaar OTP – Prevalidated Bank Account – Prevalidated Demat Account

Step 10

The EVC/OTP should be entered within 60 seconds else, the Income Tax Return (ITR) will be auto-submitted. The submitted ITR should be verified later by using ‘My Account > e-Verify Return’ option or by sending signed ITR-V to CPC.

Step 11

Note

Next: 8 health benefits of quitting tobacco today
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More