8 health benefits of quitting tobacco today
Moneycontrol News May 30, 2023
Within 20 minutes of quitting smoking, your heart rate and blood pressure drop.
1
In 2-12 weeks, your circulation improves and your lung function increases.
3
In 1-9 months, coughing and shortness of breath decrease.
4
In 12 hours, the carbon monoxide level in your blood drops to normal.
2
In 1 year, risk of coronary heart disease is about half that of a smoker’s.
5
In 5 years, your stroke risk is reduced to that of a nonsmoker 5 to 15 years after quitting.
6
7
In 10 years, your risk of lung cancer falls to about half that of a smoker and your risk of cancer of the mouth, throat, esophagus, bladder, cervix, and pancreas decreases.
In 15 years, the risk of coronary heart disease is that of a nonsmoker’s.
8