Here’s What PM Modi, Joe Biden Gifted Each Other

LIST OF SPECIAL GIFTS EXCHANGED BETWEEN PM MODI & BIDENS
By Moneycontrol News, Jun 22, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first State visit to the United States, presented special gifts to President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on June 21.
(Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
The gifts were exchanged during a private dinner hosted by the couple for PM Modi at the White House.
(Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
PM Modi presented Joe Biden with a handmade sandalwood casket, with intricately carved motifs of flora and fauna, containing the ‘Das Danam.’
(Image: ANI)
The ‘Das Danam’ means the ten donations that one receives when one becomes ‘Drishta Sahasrachandra’ or has seen a thousand full moons after reaching the age of 80 years and eight months.
(Image: ANI)
The casket also contains a handmade silver idol of Lord Ganesha and a silver diya (oil lamp).
(Image: ANI)
The Prime Minister also presented Joe Biden with a copy of the first edition of the book ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’.
(Image: ANI)
PM Modi presented First Lady Jill Biden with a 7.5 carat lab-grown green diamond.
(Image: ANI)
The diamond was placed in an exquisite papier mâché box made of Kashmir paper pulp known as kar-e-kalamdani.
(Image: ANI)
The diamond is eco-friendly as resources such as solar and wind energy were used in its production.
(Image: ANI)
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, meanwhile, presented a handmade antique American book gallery from the early 20th Century.
(Image: ANI)
The first couple also gave a vintage American camera, a hardcover book on American wildlife photography & a signed first edition of the ‘Collected Poems of Robert Frost.’
(Image: PTI)