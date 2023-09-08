Fitness tips: Best quad exercises for sculpted leg muscles

Best quad exercises  for sculpted  leg muscles

Moneycontrol News, September 8, 2023

Images: Canva

Barbell squats are a fundamental compound exercise that targets your quads, hamstrings, and glutes

Barbell Squats

How to perform:

1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart  and the barbell resting on your upper traps 2. Keep your chest up, back straight, and core engaged as you slowly bend your knees and  hips to lower your body 3. Lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the ground or as far as your flexibility allows 4. Push through your heels to return to the starting position, exhaling as you stand up 5. Repeat for the desired number of repetitions

The leg press machine is another fantastic tool for targeting your quads

Leg Press

How to perform:

1. Sit down on the leg press machine with  your feet shoulder-width apart on the platform 2. Push the platform upward by extending  your knees and hips until your legs are almost fully extended 3. Slowly lower the platform until your  knees are at a 90-degree angle 4. Push the platform back up to the  starting position 5. Repeat for the desired number of reps

Lunges are a versatile exercise that not only works your quads but also engages your glutes and hamstrings, while not requiring any equipment

Lunges

How to perform:

1. Stand with your feet hip-width apart 2. Take a step forward with your right leg, lowering your body until both knees are  bent at 90-degree angles 3. Push off your right foot to return to  the starting position 4. Repeat with your left leg 5. Continue alternating legs for the  desired number of repetitions

This single-leg exercise intensifies  the focus on your quads and also improves balance

Bulgarian Split Squats

How to perform:

1. Stand facing away from a bench or  sturdy surface 2. Place your right foot behind you on the bench 3. Lower your body until your left thigh is parallel to the ground 4. Push through your left heel to return to the starting position 5. Repeat on the other leg 6. Continue alternating legs for the desired number of repetitions

Leg extensions are a quintessential isolation exercise for the quads

Leg Extensions

How to perform:

1. Sit on the leg extension machine with  your back against the backrest 2. Hook your ankles under the padded lever 3. Extend your legs until they are straight, then lower them back down 4. Repeat for the desired number of reps

Hack squats offer an excellent alternative to traditional barbell squats

Hack Squats

How to perform:

1. Stand on the hack squat machine with your shoulders under the pads 2. Place your feet shoulder-width apart 3. Bend your knees and lower your body until  your thighs are parallel to the ground 4. Push through your heels to return to the starting position 5. Repeat for the desired number of repetitions

Step-ups are a fantastic exercise for both quads and cardiovascular fitness

Step-Ups

How to perform:

1. Stand in front of a sturdy bench or platform 2. Step up onto the bench with your right foot 3. Straighten your right leg and bring your  left foot up to meet it 4. Step back down with your left foot,  followed by your right. 5. Continue alternating legs for the desired number of repetitions

