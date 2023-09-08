Fitness tips: Best quad exercises for sculpted leg muscles

1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and the barbell resting on your upper traps 2. Keep your chest up, back straight, and core engaged as you slowly bend your knees and hips to lower your body 3. Lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the ground or as far as your flexibility allows 4. Push through your heels to return to the starting position, exhaling as you stand up 5. Repeat for the desired number of repetitions