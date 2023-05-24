CSK In IPL Finals: A retrospective

CSK reach 10th IPL Final
By Moneycontrol News May 24, 2023
The Chennai Super Kings reached their 10th IPL final after beating Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifer 1 on Tuesday.
Here’s how they have fared in the previous 9 IPL finals:
2008 – Lost
CSK reached the final in the first IPL season, but lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets.
2010 – Won
CSK reached the final again in 2010 and won their first title, beating Mumbai Indians by 22 runs.
2011 – Won
MS Dhoni and CSK won their second straight title in 2011, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs.
2012 – Lost
CSK faltered attempting a hattrick of titles, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets in the 2012 IPL final.
2013 – Lost
CSK reached a 4th straight final in 2013, but again lost this time to Mumbai Indians by 23 runs.
2015 – Lost
CSK reached yet another final in 2015, but could not cross the final hurdle again losing to Mumbai Indians by 41 runs.
2018 – Won
After a two year suspension, CSK returned in 2018 and won the IPL by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets.
2019 – Lost
CSK made it to the final the following year in 2019, but lost the title clash by 1 run to the Mumbai Indians.