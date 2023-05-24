CSK In IPL Finals: A retrospective

CSK reach 10th IPL Final 

By Moneycontrol News May 24, 2023

Green Curved Line

The Chennai Super Kings reached their 10th IPL final after beating Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifer 1 on Tuesday.

Here’s how they have fared in the previous 9 IPL finals:

2008 – Lost

CSK reached the final in the first IPL season, but lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets.

2010 – Won

CSK reached the final again in 2010 and won their first title, beating Mumbai Indians by 22 runs.

2011 – Won

MS Dhoni and CSK won their second straight title in 2011, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs.

2012 – Lost

CSK faltered attempting a hattrick of titles, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets in the 2012 IPL final.

2013 – Lost

CSK reached a 4th straight final in 2013, but again lost this time to Mumbai Indians by 23 runs.

2015 – Lost

CSK reached yet another final in 2015, but could not cross the final hurdle again losing to Mumbai Indians by 41 runs.

2018 – Won

After a two year suspension, CSK returned in 2018 and won the IPL by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets.

2019 – Lost

CSK made it to the final the following year in 2019, but lost the title clash by 1 run to the Mumbai Indians.