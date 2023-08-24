Chandrayaan-3: Images of moon’s south pole captured by lander Vikram

1st images of the moon’s south pole taken by Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram

Moneycontrol News, Aug 24, 2023

The six-wheeled robotic vehicle Pragyan, the lunar rover of Chandrayaan-3, taxied out from Vikram to begin exploring the unknown lunar surface.

(Image: X/@GoenkaPk)

The landing camera captured the image after landing on the moon, showing part of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site. Spacecraft’s leg & its shadow can be seen in the image.

(Image: X/@isro)

The spacecraft landed on the moon’s south pole on August 23, making India the first country to accomplish the feat.

(Image: ISRO video grab)

The lander and rover, with a mission duration of one lunar day (14 Earth days), have scientific payloads to conduct experiments on the lunar surface.

(Image: ISRO video grab)

ISRO released images of the moon taken by Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera during descent.

(Image: X/@isro)

The communication link between the Chandrayaan-3 lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru, has been established.

(Image: X/@isro)

Scientists believe moon’s south pole could contain vital reserves of frozen water.

(Image: X/@isro)

A video taken by the camera of the Vikram Lander module shows the lunar surface before the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

(Image: ISRO video grab)

This image from the video provided by the ISRO shows the surface of the moon as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft prepares to land.

(Image: ISRO video grab)

Next: Asia Cup 2023: 10 records in tournaments history
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More