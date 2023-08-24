Chandrayaan-3: Images of moon’s south pole captured by lander Vikram
1st images of the moon’s south pole taken by Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram
Moneycontrol News, Aug 24, 2023
The six-wheeled robotic vehicle Pragyan, the lunar rover of Chandrayaan-3, taxied out from Vikram to begin exploring the unknown lunar surface.
(Image: X/@GoenkaPk)
The landing camera captured the image after landing on the moon, showing part of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site. Spacecraft’s leg & its shadow can be seen in the image.
(Image: X/@isro)
The spacecraft landed on the moon’s south pole on August 23, making India the first country to accomplish the feat.
(Image: ISRO video grab)
The lander and rover, with a mission duration of one lunar day (14 Earth days), have scientific payloads to conduct experiments on the lunar surface.
(Image: ISRO video grab)
ISRO released images of the moon taken by Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera during descent.
(Image: X/@isro)
The communication link between the Chandrayaan-3 lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru, has been established.
(Image: X/@isro)
Scientists believe moon’s south pole could contain vital reserves of frozen water.
(Image: X/@isro)
A video taken by the camera of the Vikram Lander module shows the lunar surface before the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
(Image: ISRO video grab)
This image from the video provided by the ISRO shows the surface of the moon as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft prepares to land.
(Image: ISRO video grab)
