Asia Cup 2023: 10 records in tournaments history

10 records in Asia Cup tournament history
By Priyanka Roshan, Aug 23, 2023
(Image: Reuters)
With seven Asian Cup titles, India is the most successful team in the tournament.
(Image: AP)
India’s ace cricketer Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest individual score of 183 in Asia Cup cricket league against Pakistan in 2012.
(Image: Reuters)
Former Sri Lankan player Sanath Jayasuriya scored a total of 1220 runs in the Asia Cup, making him the highest run-getter in this cricket league.
(Image: Reuters)
Jayasuriya also holds the record for most hundreds between 1990 and 2008, with six centuries.
(Image: Reuters)
Former Sri Lankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for most wickets in Asia Sup with a total of 30 wickets in tournaments from 1995 to 2010.
(Image: Reuters)
Yorker king Lasith Malinga has taken five wickets in an Asia Cup innings three times, the most by any bowler from 2004 to 2018.
(Image: Reuters)
Pakistan holds the record for the highest score in the Asia Cup with 385/7 against Bangladesh in the 2010 series.
(Image: Reuters)
India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara share the record for most dismissals by wicket-keepers in the Asia Cup, with 36 dismissals.
(Image: Reuters)
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene holds the record for most catches by a fielder with 15 in Asia Cup during 2000-2014 series.
(Image: Reuters)
