Asia Cup 2023: 10 records in tournaments history

10 records in Asia Cup tournament history

By Priyanka Roshan, Aug 23, 2023

With seven Asian Cup titles, India is the most successful team in the tournament.

India’s ace cricketer Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest individual score of 183 in Asia Cup cricket league against Pakistan in 2012.

Former Sri Lankan player Sanath Jayasuriya scored a total of 1220 runs in the Asia Cup, making him the highest run-getter in this cricket league.

Jayasuriya also holds the record for most hundreds between 1990 and 2008, with six centuries.

Former Sri Lankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for most wickets in Asia Sup with a total of 30 wickets in tournaments from 1995 to 2010.

Yorker king Lasith Malinga has taken five wickets in an Asia Cup innings three times, the most by any bowler from 2004 to 2018.

Pakistan holds the record for the highest score in the Asia Cup with 385/7 against Bangladesh in the 2010 series.

India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara share the record for most dismissals by wicket-keepers in the Asia Cup, with 36 dismissals.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene holds the record for most catches by a fielder with 15 in Asia Cup during 2000-2014 series.

