Moneycontrol News 17.05.2023

Cannes 2023: Highlights from Day 1

The Cannes Film Festival has returned in all its glory to the gorgeous French Riviera

The festival opened with a screening of Johnny Depp’s comeback film – Jeanne Du Barry

A galaxy of stars walked the red carpet on the opening day

Including Catherine Zeta-Jones with husband Michael Douglas, who received an honorary Palme d’Or

Elle Fanning shone bright at the Cannes red carpet in a Sarah Burton creation

While Helen Mirren made head turns with her electrifying blue hair

India was represented by Sara Ali Khan making her debut appearance at the movie pageant

She opted for an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga amid a whirlwind of ballgowns

Esha Gupta also attended Cannes 2023 as part of the Indian government delegation

And looked stunning in a white gown from Nicolas Jebran couture

