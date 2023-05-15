Indian debutantes at Cannes Film Festival 2023
Actor Anushka Sharma will make her Cannes debut this year to present an award to honour women in cinema alongside Kate Winslet.
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will walk the red carpet at Cannes for the first time this year.
Sara Ali Khan will also be attending the 76thCannes Film Festival in her debut appearance.
Actor Sunny Leone will be making her Cannes debut for Anurag Kashyap’s “Kennedy”.
Esha Gupta will also be representing India at Cannes this year in her debut.
Content creator Dolly Singh will also be making her Cannes debut this year.
Singer-actor Shannon K, Kumar Sanu’s daughter, will also be at Cannes for the first time.
BY Moneycontrol Trends
15-05-2023