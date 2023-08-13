Benefits of vitamin P and foods rich in it 

Moneycontrol news August 13, 2023
Vitamin P is a term used for a group of plant compounds called “flavonoids”. These compounds are not actually vitamins, according to Healthline.
Flavonoids are found in a variety of food items such as fruits, vegetables, cocoa, tea and wine.
Flavonoids have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that make them super beneficial for the body.
Consuming foods rich in vitamin P improves skin health, strengthens the immune system, boost heart and brain health and lowers the risk of diabetes according to studies.
Flavonoids also reduce inflammation and improve eye health as well.
Foods rich in vitamin P include green tea. It is rich in “catechins”, a type of flavonoid.
Even leafy vegetables and citrus fruits have types of flavonoids that keep the body healthy.
Dark chocolate contains high levels of flavonoids and according to a study, it contains four times as much catechin as tea.