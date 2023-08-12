Tips to get Korean glass skin at home

Moneycontrol News August 12, 2023
Start your skincare routine with an oil-based cleanser, followed by a gentle water-based cleaner. Double cleansing is the Korean secret to removing makeup, dirt and impurities from skin.
Regular exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. However, the emphasis is on gentle exfoliation using chemical exfoliants (AHAs and BHAs) rather than harsh physical scrubs.
Your skincare products should be applied in the right order – starting from the lightest to the heaviest. Generally, this order is cleanser, exfoliant, toner, essence, serums, eye cream and mosituriser at night.
Protecting the skin from harmful UV rays is essential to prevent premature aging and pigmentation, while maintaining skin health. Look for a broad spectrum sunscreen with high SPF and wear it religiously.
