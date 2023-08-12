Tips to get Korean glass skin at home

Moneycontrol News August 12, 2023

Korean glass skin

“Glass skin” refers to a Korean beauty trend characterized by clear, radiant, and dewy skin. Here’s how you can achieve gorgeous glass skin at home

Double cleansing

Start your skincare routine with an oil-based cleanser, followed by a gentle water-based cleaner. Double cleansing is the Korean secret to removing makeup, dirt and impurities from skin.

Exfoliate properly 

Regular exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. However, the emphasis is on gentle exfoliation using chemical exfoliants (AHAs and BHAs) rather than harsh physical scrubs.

Layering hydration

Hydration is at the heart of glass skin. Korean skincare emphasizes layering lightweight, hydrating products to ensure the skin is well moisturised.

The correct order

Your skincare products should be applied in the right order – starting from the lightest to the heaviest. Generally, this order is cleanser, exfoliant, toner, essence, serums, eye cream and mosituriser at night.

Sheet masks

There’s a reason Korean sheet masks are so popular. Incorporate sheet masks into your routine a couple of times a week for an extra boost of hydration and nourishment.

Sun protection

Protecting the skin from harmful UV rays is essential to prevent premature aging and pigmentation, while maintaining skin health. Look for a broad spectrum sunscreen with high SPF and wear it religiously.

Consistency

Consistency is key to achieving flawless glass skin. Once you figure out a skincare routine that works for you, make sure you follow it every day (and night) for best results.

Eat right

Finally, a healthy diet is very important for your skin to glow naturally from within. Make sure you drink plenty of water and consume a balanced diet rich in antioxidants and nutrients.

