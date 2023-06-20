8 Yoga Poses for Beginners to Stay Fit and Healthy

8 yoga poses for beginners that can help you stay fit and healthy
By Moneycontrol News, Jun 20, 2023
PASCHIMOTTANASANA
It is a seated pose that stretches the entire backside of the body, promoting flexibility and relaxation. It also stimulates the abdominal organs, calms the mind, and enhances blood circulation in the pelvic region.
MARJARYASANA-BITILASANA
It is a dynamic sequence that helps warm up the body for more intense yoga poses. It stretches and strengthens the spine and improves flexibility.
APANASANA
It is a supine posture that releases tension in the low back. It stabilizes the pelvis and low back, reduces anger and anxiety, and helps with muscular guarding.
BHUJANGASANA
It is a back-bending pose that stretches the spine and helps in healing the body and spirituality. It benefits the back, aids in reducing body fat, and improves blood circulation.
PADMASANA
It is a cross-legged seated posture that calms the mind, deepens meditation, and alleviates physical ailments. It can relieve constipation and improve digestion.
SETU BANDHASANA
It is a back-bending pose that targets the spine, hamstrings, and hip flexors. It provides stretching benefits, tones the buttocks and abs, reduces fatigue, and improves digestion.
MALASANA
Also known as Garland Pose, stretches the lower body and opens up the hips. It can relieve tension in the thighs and neck region.
SHAVASANA
It is a relaxation pose performed at the end of a yoga session. It aims to reduce strain and tension in the body and allows for complete relaxation and stress relief.
Remember, it’s important to practice these poses mindfully, paying attention to your body’s limits and avoiding any discomfort or pain. If you’re new to yoga, it’s recommended to learn these poses under the guidance of a qualified yoga instructor.