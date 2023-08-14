7 ways to improve your memory

Insufficient sleep over a period of time can lead to memory loss and getting 7-9 hours of sleep is essential to maintain good memory.
Involving one’s self in different activities such as reading and playing games can play a role in keeping the brain in good shape and improving the memory.
Spending time speaking to others can help decrease stress and in turn, assist improve memory.
Regular indulgence in different physical activities such as brisk walking and jogging can play a role in improving memory.
An uncluttered style of living can go a long way in ensuring that memory powers are strong.
Managing key chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity can, in turn, assist in improving the memory.
Having a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help improve the memory.