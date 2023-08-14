7 ways to improve your memory

How to improve your memory

Moneycontrol News August 14, 2023

Getting good sleep

Insufficient sleep over a period of time can lead to memory loss and getting 7-9 hours of sleep is essential to maintain good memory.

Staying mentally active

Involving one’s self in different activities such as reading and playing games can play a role in keeping the brain in  good shape and improving the memory.

Social interaction

Spending time speaking to others can help decrease stress and in turn, assist improve memory.

Performing physical activities regularly

Regular indulgence in different physical activities such as brisk walking and jogging can play a role in improving memory.

Staying organised

An uncluttered style of living can go a long way in ensuring that memory powers are strong.

Managing chronic diseases

Managing key chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity can, in turn, assist in improving the memory.

Eating a healthy diet

Having a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help improve the memory.

Next: 5 natural ways to keep mosquitoes at bay
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More