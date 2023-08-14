5 natural ways to keep mosquitoes at bay

Moneycontrol News August 14, 2023
Water stagnation in places is quite common during monsoon and that becomes a breeding ground for dangerous mosquitoes.
Mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya are very common during monsoon.
If you don’t want to use mosquito-repellent coils or sprays, here are 5 ways in which you can get rid of the insects naturally.
Rosemary is a great mosquito-repellent and keeps even cabbage moths and carrot flies away due to its strong woody scent.
Basil is also one of the herbs that keeps bugs at bay. The pungent smell of the herb acts as a natural pest repellent.
Mint is also a great non-toxic and natural option to keep mosquitoes, flies and event ants at bay.
Another herb that is quite effective in warding off pests is sage. Just burning some of the leaves will leave an earthy aroma and will help in keeping bugs away.
Marigold is a beautiful flower to grow in your garden and emits a smell that keeps mosquitoes away. The flowers also act as a repellent for a lot of other insects.