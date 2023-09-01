6 foods to avoid during anxiety

Moneycontrol News September 1, 2023
While it might be tempting to drink a fruit juice, it is advisable to not drink the juice in an anxious state since it could leave a person fatigued.
Drinking tea and coffee in an anxious state can cause an energy surge and also disturb sleep and hence it is avoidable to drink caffeine while suffering from anxiety.
Deep fried food items contain large amounts of sodium which can damage the neurological system. Hence, it is adviced to not eat deep fried food while suffering from anxiety.
Food products with artificial sweeteners can lead to mood changes and disturb sleep and should be avoided by a person in an anxious state.
Consuming alcohol while being anxious can be a temptation but it could lead to mood swings and affect other personality traits such as cognition and memory.
Consuming food or beverages with excessive sugars can negatively affect the neurons and synapses in the brain and hence, such products should be avoided when in an anxious state.