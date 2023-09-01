These breakfast mistakes could be hindering your weight loss
Moneycontrol News
September 1, 2023
Images: UnSplash
Sugary Cereals
Breakfast cereals that are high in added sugars can lead to blood sugar spikes and crashes, causing you to feel hungry again soon after eating.
Flavoured Yoghurt
Many flavoured yoghurts contain added sugars and artificial ingredients, which can contribute to weight gain. Opt for regular curd or plain Greek yogurt instead.
Pancakes and Waffles
These can be calorie-dense, especially when topped with syrup and butter. They lack protein and fiber, which help keep you full.
Fruit Juice
Fruit juices often contain a high concentration of natural sugars without the fiber found in whole fruits. This can lead to rapid sugar spikes and overconsumption of calories.
Bagels with Cream Cheese:
Bagels are typically large and high in refined carbohydrates, while cream cheese is calorie-dense.
Muffins and Donuts
These are typically loaded with refined sugars and unhealthy fats, providing empty calories without much nutritional value.
Smoothies with Excessive Add-Ins
Smoothies can be healthy, but when loaded with sugary fruits, fruit juices, sweeteners, and excessive nut butter or oils, they become calorie bombs.
