Include these 7 healthy dals in your diet for weight loss
7 dals useful for weight loss
By Priyanka Roshan, Aug 16, 2023
It is low in calories and high in protein and fiber. It aids digestion and helps stabilize blood sugar levels.
Moong Dal (Green Lentils)
Another protein-rich lentil, it also contains a lot of iron. It is known to be relatively easy to digest & can boost metabolism.
Masoor Dal (Red Lentils)
It is a good source of fiber & protein. It contributes to satiety & supports healthy digestion.
Toor Dal (Pigeon Pea)
It is rich in protein & fiber. It helps curb appetite & stabilizes blood sugar levels, making it a good choice for weight management.
Chana Dal (Bengal Gram)
It is a good source of protein & fiber. It can help keep you full longer & helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
Urad Dal (Black Gram)
It is a lighter variety, suitable for people with sensitive stomachs due to its easy digestibility. It is low in calories & contains a good amount of protein.
Yellow Moong Dal (Split Yellow Lentils)
It is rich in protein & fiber, which makes it a filling choice. It can help regulate blood sugar levels & support weight loss.
Lobia (Black-eyed Peas)
Next:
Don’t live with tension headaches. Tame them with these tips
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More