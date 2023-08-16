Don’t live with tension headaches. Tame them with these tips

Images: Canva

Moneycontrol News, August 16, 2023

Tension headaches occur when nerves in the muscles of the head and neck are irritated by stress, poor posture, eye strain, or other factors

They send pain signals to the brain, resulting in a dull, squeezing pain. You may also feel tenderness in your scalp, forehead, or temples

Muscle tension in the neck and shoulder regions, due to emotional and physical stress, may serve as an indicative signal of tension headaches

Add relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, and yoga into your routine. Also try positive thinking, music therapy and biofeedback for relief

A slouched posture while seated or standing for extended periods can exert strain on the muscles in the neck and head. This could lead to such headaches

Pay attention to how you sit, stand, and work. If needed, make adjustments to your workspace to ensure it promotes ergonomic and supportive posture

Tasks that demand intensive visual focus, like prolonged screen usage or extended reading, can contribute to the emergence of tension headaches

If you have to spend lot of time in front of a screen, take frequent breaks. These pauses will allow you to stretch and get rid of tension in your neck and shoulders

Make sure you’re properly hydrating yourself throughout the day. This helps to fend off dehydration and also help your muscles and nerves to relax

Don’t drink too much coffee. Multiple studies have confirmed caffeine’s relationship with tension headaches. Also, don’t abruptly stop taking caffeine

