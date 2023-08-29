7 benefits of adding ginger to tea

Moneycontrol News August 29, 2023
Drinking tea with ginger can help in decreasing the waist-hip ratio and in turn, help in weight loss.
Adding ginger to tea and drinking the beverage can help decrease osteoarthritis effects, thereby reducing stiffness and joint pain.
Drinking tea with ginger can help in reducing LDL cholesterol levels and triglyceride levels and in turn, reduce the risk of heart disorders.
Tea with ginger can help lower the risk of different cancer types due to the antioxidant features of ginger.
Ginger contains antimicrobial properties and drinking tea with ginger can help prevent bacterial diseases.
Tea with ginger can help increase the speed at which food is passed through the stomach.
Drinking tea with ginger can help to improve the brain’s function and aid in preventing diseases such as Alzheimer’s.