7 benefits of adding ginger to tea

Why Ginger should be an ingredient in your tea

Moneycontrol News August 29, 2023

Weight loss

Drinking tea with ginger can help in decreasing the waist-hip ratio and in turn, help in weight loss.

Reduce osteoarthritis effects

Adding ginger to tea and drinking the beverage can help decrease osteoarthritis effects, thereby reducing stiffness and joint pain.

Help decrease cholesterol levels

Drinking tea with ginger can help in reducing LDL cholesterol levels and triglyceride levels and in turn, reduce the risk of heart disorders.

Reduce cancer risk

Tea with ginger can help lower the risk of different cancer types due to the antioxidant features of ginger.

Help fight infections

Ginger contains antimicrobial properties and drinking tea with ginger can help prevent bacterial diseases.

Treat chronic indigestion

Tea with ginger can help increase the speed at which food is passed through the stomach.

Help improve brain’s function

Drinking tea with ginger can help to improve the brain’s function and aid in preventing diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

