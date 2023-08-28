5 food items to boost immunity during weather changes

MONEYCONTROL NEWS AUGUST 28, 2023
Weather changes rapidly during and after the monsoon season. While it will be hot and humid for some days, others might see occasional showers.
Our bodies are designed to adapt but sometimes weather changes can create some challenges for the immune system. There are some food items that help the immune system to combat those changes.
Garlic is easily available in the kitchen and is known for its anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. It contains a compound called “allicin” which helps in lowering blood-sugar and cholesterol as well.
Curd contains a plethora of good bacteria and probiotics that help in strengthening the gut. It is fermented and maintains good flora in the gut thus helping the immune system stay strong.
Nuts and seeds have healthy fats, protein, fibres, vitamins and minerals. Consumption of dry fruits regularly helps the immune system build a shield against diseases.
Leafy vegetables are a rich source of nutrients, high in fibre, rich in folate and contain plenty of flavonoids. Green veggies help our bodies heal and fight off diseases.
Citrus fruits are an excellent source of vitamin C which plays a key role in maintaining healthy bones, blood vessels and even skin. They also reduce inflammation and improve gastrointestinal functions.