6 foods that aid in weight gain
6 foods that aid in weight gain

Moneycontrol News September 8, 2023

Avocados

Avocado is rich in healthy fats and provides a good source of calories. It’s also packed with essential nutrients like potassium, fiber, and vitamins.

Nuts and Nut Butters

Almonds, peanuts, cashews, and almond butter, peanut butter, or other nut butters are calorie-dense and offer healthy fats and protein.

Whole Milk

Whole milk contains more calories and fat than skim or low-fat milk. It’s a good source of calcium and vitamin D as well.

Cheese

Cheese is high in calories and offers a variety of flavors and textures. Opt for full-fat cheeses for more calories.

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is protein-rich and can be a good addition to your diet for weight gain. Choose full-fat versions for extra calories.

Lean Meats

Lean cuts of chicken and turkey provide protein and essential nutrients for muscle growth.

