6 foods that aid in weight gain

Moneycontrol News September 8, 2023
Almonds, peanuts, cashews, and almond butter, peanut butter, or other nut butters are calorie-dense and offer healthy fats and protein.
Whole milk contains more calories and fat than skim or low-fat milk. It’s a good source of calcium and vitamin D as well.
Cheese is high in calories and offers a variety of flavors and textures. Opt for full-fat cheeses for more calories.
Greek yogurt is protein-rich and can be a good addition to your diet for weight gain. Choose full-fat versions for extra calories.
Lean cuts of chicken and turkey provide protein and essential nutrients for muscle growth.