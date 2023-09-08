Foods to avoid to improve men’s fertility

Moneycontrol News September 8, 2023
Images: UnSplash
Avoid processed meats like bacon, sausage, and hot dogs, which often contain high levels of saturated fats and preservatives that can harm sperm quality.
Minimize or eliminate sugary snacks, candies, and sugary beverages like soda and fruit juices. Excess sugar consumption can lead to insulin resistance, which may affect sperm production.
Stay away from foods high in trans fats, such as fried foods, commercially baked goods, and some margarines.
Excessive alcohol intake can lower testosterone levels and hinder sperm production.
Cut back on excessive caffeine consumption, as it may reduce sperm motility.
Avoid high-mercury fish like shark, swordfish, and king mackerel, as mercury can harm sperm quality. Instead, choose low-mercury fish options such as salmon, trout, and sardines.
High-sodium foods like processed snacks, canned soups, and fast food can lead to high blood pressure and potentially affect sperm health. Opt for lower-sodium alternatives.