Foods to avoid to improve men’s fertility
Moneycontrol News September 8, 2023

Images: UnSplash

Processed Meats

Avoid processed meats like bacon, sausage, and hot dogs, which often contain high levels of saturated fats and preservatives that can harm sperm quality.

Sugary Snacks and Beverages

Minimize or eliminate sugary snacks, candies, and sugary beverages like soda and fruit juices. Excess sugar consumption can lead to insulin resistance, which may affect sperm production.

Trans Fat-Rich Foods

Stay away from foods high in trans fats, such as fried foods, commercially baked goods, and some margarines.

High-Alcohol Beverages

Excessive alcohol intake can lower testosterone levels and hinder sperm production.

Excessive Caffeine

Cut back on excessive caffeine consumption, as it may reduce sperm motility.

High-Mercury Fish

Avoid high-mercury fish like shark, swordfish, and king mackerel, as mercury can harm sperm quality. Instead, choose low-mercury fish options such as salmon, trout, and sardines.

High-Sodium Foods

High-sodium foods like processed snacks, canned soups, and fast food can lead to high blood pressure and potentially affect sperm health. Opt for lower-sodium alternatives.

