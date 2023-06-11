5 most expensive cities for expats
Moneycontrol news June 11, 2013
1. New York overtook Hong Kong to become the most expensive city for expats this year, having experienced higher rates of inflation and rental price increases compared to other US cities
2. Hong Kong is the second most expensive location in the world for expats.
3. Geneva remains the most expensive location in Europe and the third most expensive in the world for expats.
4. London has retained its title as the fourth most expensive location in the world for expats. Bar London, all UK cities dropped global ranking despite ongoing cost of living crisis felt locally.
5. Singapore leaped up into the top five most expensive cities in the world, up from 13th position in 2022.