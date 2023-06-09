Indians who have won Miss World
By Moneycontrol News June 10, 2023
India will host the Miss World 2023 at the end of this year, 27 years after beauty pageant was last held in the country. Karnataka’s Sini Shetty will represent India this year. Here are 6 Indians who have been crowned Miss World so far:
Reita Faria (1966)
Faria became the first Indian to win the Miss World crown in 1966, beating 51 delegates from other countries.
Aishwarya Rai Bacchan (1994)
After a gap of 28 years, India got its second Miss World as Bachchan won the prestigious title in 1994.
Diana Hayden (1997)
Three years after Rai was crowned Miss World, Hayden became the third Indian to win the title beating 86 other delegates.
Yukta Mookhey (1999)
Two years later, Mookhey became the fourth Indian woman to be crowned Miss World. She defeated 93 delegates from around the world to win the title.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000)
In 2000, a second consecutive Indian was crowned Miss World as Chopra Jonas was awarded the title after beating 95 entrants from around the world.
Manushi Chhillar (2017)
After Chopra, India had to wait for 17 years for another Miss World. Chhillar was awarded the title in 2017 after she defeated 108 contestants.