10 tips to take care of your eyes while working on computer

By Priyanka Roshan, Sept 6, 2023

Blink regularly

Blinking helps keep your eyes moist and prevents dryness. Blink consciously & more often.

computer glasses

Consider using specialized computer glasses to reduce eye strain & provide comfort during extended screen use.

Stay hydrated

Drink enough water to maintain overall fluid balance, which can help prevent dry eyes.

Proper screen position

Place your monitor at eye level and 50-60 cm away from your eyes.

Regular eye test

Schedule regular eye check-up to monitor your eye health & address any problems immediately.

Good lighting

Make sure your workspace is well lit. Avoid screen glare, and use indirect lighting to be easy on the eyes.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule

Take a 20-second break every 20 minutes & look at something 20 feet away to reduce eye strain.

Maintain proper posture

Adopt a good sitting posture to avoid neck & shoulder strain, which can indirectly affect your eyes.

Keep your screen clean

Clean your screen regularly to remove dust & smudges that can strain your eyes.

Limit screen time

Take regular breaks and try to limit total screen time, especially during off hours.
