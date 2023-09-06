10 tips to take care of your eyes while working on computer
10 tips to take care of your eyes while working on computer
By Priyanka Roshan, Sept 6, 2023
Blink regularly
Blinking helps keep your eyes moist and prevents dryness. Blink consciously & more often.
computer glasses
Consider using specialized computer glasses to reduce eye strain & provide comfort during extended screen use.
Stay hydrated
Drink enough water to maintain overall fluid balance, which can help prevent dry eyes.
Proper screen position
Place your monitor at eye level and 50-60 cm away from your eyes.
Regular eye test
Schedule regular eye check-up to monitor your eye health & address any problems immediately.
Good lighting
Make sure your workspace is well lit. Avoid screen glare, and use indirect lighting to be easy on the eyes.
Follow the 20-20-20 rule
Take a 20-second break every 20 minutes & look at something 20 feet away to reduce eye strain.
Maintain proper posture
Adopt a good sitting posture to avoid neck & shoulder strain, which can indirectly affect your eyes.
Keep your screen clean
Clean your screen regularly to remove dust & smudges that can strain your eyes.
Limit screen time
Take regular breaks and try to limit total screen time, especially during off hours.
Next:
10 foods you should avoid consuming with milk
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More