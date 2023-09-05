10 foods you should avoid consuming with milk
10 Foods to Avoid consuming with Milk
By Priyanka Roshan, Sept 5, 2023
If you drink tea with milk, it can interfere with the absorption of certain substances, such as the antioxidants in tea.
The acidity of citrus fruits such as oranges & lemons can cause milk to curdle.
Similar to citrus fruits, pineapple also contains enzymes that can cause milk to curdle.
Heavily salted foods such as salted crackers can contribute to excessive sodium intake.
Spicy foods, in combination with milk, can irritate the stomach & cause indigestion or heartburn.
Fish & milk have different digestion times & properties. Combining them can lead to digestive discomfort or slow digestion.
The high acidity of pickles can cause the milk to curdle, resulting in an unpleasant mixture.
Curd & milk have different post-digestive effects on the body. Combining them can lead to an imbalance in the digestive system.
Some medications can interact with milk & reduce its effectiveness. Follow your healthcare provider’s instructions for taking medications with milk.
Highly acidic tomato-based dishes like tomato soup or marinara sauce can curdle milk.
Next:
10 incredible health benefits of tulsi leaves
Thanks For Reading !
Find out More