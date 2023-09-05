10 incredible health benefits of tulsi leaves
Moneycontrol News, Sept 5, 2023
BOOSTS IMMUNITY
Tulsi helps to strengthen the immune system & make the body more resistant to infection & disease.
Antioxidant
Tulsi leaves are rich in antioxidants, which can fight oxidative stress & free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, including cancer.
Anti-inflammatory
The anti-inflammatory compounds in tulsi help reduce inflammation in the body, making it effective for conditions such as arthritis & inflammatory bowel disease.
Respiratory Health
It has antimicrobial properties that make it useful to treat respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis & colds.
DIGESTIVE AID
Tulsi can aid digestion by relieving gas, bloating & indigestion. It also has antibacterial properties that may help fight stomach infections.
DIABETES TREATMENT
Some studies suggest that tulsi can help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity.
PAIN RELIEF
Tulsi has pain-relieving properties & can be used to relieve headaches, muscle aches, & other types of pain.
HEART HEALTH
Tulsi can help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol & improve overall heart health.
MOOD ENHANCEMENT
Tulsi has been reported to have a calming effect on the nervous system, reducing anxiety & creating a sense of well-being.
STRESS REDUCER
Tulsi can help the body adapt to stress & reduce its negative effects on physical & mental health.
