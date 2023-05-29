10 cities with the lowest rents in the world
Moneycontrol News May 29, 2023
Lucknow
A 3BHK in Lucknow’s city centre can be rented for anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 35,000, according to a study by Numbeo. The rent in Lucknow is, on average, 25.8% lower than in Noida.
Thiruvananthapuram
A 3BHK in the heart of the Kerala capital can be rented for anywhere between Rs 18,000 and Rs 38,000. The rent in Thiruvananthapuram is 24.9% lower than in Kochi.
Patna
A 3BHK in the centre of Patna, Bihar’s capital, can be rented for anywhere between Rs 18,800 and Rs 36,000.
Chittagong
The rent for a 3 BHK in the heart of the Bangladesh city ranges from 25,000 Taka to 40,000 Taka. Rents in Chittagong are 22.9% lower than in the country’s capital, Dhaka.
Vadodara
The rent for a 3 BHK in this Gujarat city’s central part can be anywhere between Rs 12,000 and Rs 25,000.
Lahore
The rent for a 3 BHK in the heart of this historical city costs anywhere between 50,000 Pakistani Rupees to 1 lakh Pakistani Rupees. Rents in Lahore are 32.6% lower than in Islamabad.
Alexandria
A 3BHK can be rented in Egypt’s Alexandria city in the price range of 5,000 to 15,000 Egyptian Pounds.
Karachi
The coastal city in Pakistan can offer a 3BHK on rent in the price range of 40,000 Pakistani Rupees to 1.2 lakh Pakistani Rupees. Karachi’s rents are 8.2% lower than Lahore’s.