Lesser-known facts about India’s new Parliament building
Moneycontrol News May 28, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s new parliament building on May 28
The new Parliament building lies at the heart of Delhi’s Central Vista, the nation’s power corridor
Red and white sandstone has been used in its façade to match other heritage buildings of the area.
26,045 metric tons of steel and 63,807 metric tons of cement were used in the construction of the new Parliament building
The new Lok Sabha chamber is around 3 times larger than the old Lok Sabha and can seat 888 MPs. It can accommodate 1,280 parliamentarians during a joint session.
The new Parliament building is designed to withstand earthquakes and even has 530 seats designated specifically for mediapersons.
A banyan tree has been used in the courtyard since banyan is India’s national tree.