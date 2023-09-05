World Samosa Day: Celebrating the irreplaceable Indian snack

Moneycontrol News September 5, 2023

World Samosa Day is celebrated annually on September 5th.

On World Samosa Day, people across the globe come together to enjoy and celebrate this delicious treat.

Samosas are deep-fried pastries filled with various savory ingredients, often including potatoes, peas, and spices.

The origins of the samosa can be traced back to India, where it has been a beloved street food for centuries.

Samosas are known for their versatility, as they can be filled with a wide range of ingredients, making them a favorite among vegetarians and meat lovers alike.

Many restaurants and food vendors offer special samosa deals and promotions on this day.

World Samosa Day is not only about indulging in this tasty snack but also about appreciating the culinary diversity and cultural significance of samosas.

