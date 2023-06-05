World Environment Day 2023: 5 ways to give our planet a fighting chance

World Environment Day
5 things you can do to give our planet a fighting chance
Moneycontrol News June 5, 2023
1. Say no to plastics
1One of the major sources of air, water, and land pollution, plastic and its improper disposal has been a death blow to the planet. Switching to greener alternatives will go a long way to protect the environment.
2. Green mode of transport
Whether it’s choosing to cycle to work or switching to an electric vehicle (EV), using an environment-friendly mode of transport goes a long way in reducing pollution.
3. Restrict buying animal-related products
Buying products created with animal parts only encourages more killing and especially poaching. Switching to greener alternatives will mean giving a new lease of life to animals.
4. Preserve water
Out of that three per cent fresh water on earth, only 1.2 per cent can be used as drinking water. With fresh and drinking water levels on the fall, make sure you are not wasting any water while showering, washing, cooking etc.
5. Choose green energy
Power plants are one of the primary sources of air pollution leading to global warming. Switching to eco-friendly alternatives such as solar power will not only reduce pollution, but also your electricity bills.